Haryana ACB busts 100-cr scam in Integrated Cooperative Development Project

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday unearthed a ₹100-crore corruption racket within the Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP) and arrested 10 senior government officers and four private individuals.

The cooperation department of Haryana operates the ICDP, focusing on development in rural and agricultural areas through programmes and the development of cooperative societies.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections in Karnal and Ambala range.

“The assistant registrars and district registrars of cooperative societies colluded with an auditor and allegedly misappropriated funds for personal gain,” the ACB said, adding a thorough investigation is underway.

The accused misused government funds deposited in official accounts to purchase flats, land, and other assets, etc. These officials further attempted to cover their tracks by forging government documents and bank details.

Six gazetted officers, four additional staff from ICDP, Rewari, and four private individuals are among those apprehended by the ACB. The arrested accused are audit officer Balwinder; deputy chief auditor Yogendra Aggarwal; Karnal district registrar cooperative societies Rohit Gupta; assistant registrar cooperative societies Anu Koshish; Ramkumar, Jitendra Kaushik, and Krishna Beniwal.

Among others arrested are ICDP Rewari’s accountant Sumit Aggarwal; development officer Nitin Sharma; and Vijay Singh.

Stalian Jeet; Natasha Kaushik; Subhash, and Rekha are among the four private individuals currently in custody, the ACB said.

ACB director general (DG) Shatrujeet Kapur said that by unearthing this scam the ACB has once again delivered a strong message to the corrupt that irrespective of the department, action will be taken against the guilty.

He urged public to inform the Haryana ACB on toll-free numbers 1800-180-2022 and 1064 if any officer or employee demands a bribe for government work.