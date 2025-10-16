Haryana: Activist Gurnam Singh Charuni slaps district food supplies controller during protest, booked

Kurukshetra police on Wednesday booked farm activist Gurnam Singh Charuni for allegedly slapping the district food and civil supplies controller (DFSC) during a protest at the mini secretariat. BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni (HT File)

Charuni, along with a few aides, was briefly detained at the protest site and later released.

The protest, staged by farmers and activists affiliated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), was aimed at demanding a smooth paddy procurement process. Charuni accused district officials and agencies of promoting corrupt practices and targeting him as a commission agent.

Senior officials, including DFSC Rajesh Kumar and DSP Ram Kumar, visited the site to pacify the protesters, but the situation escalated. Charuni allegedly slapped the DFSC over delays in procurement that were causing farmers’ losses, after which he was taken away by police.

Deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said Kurukshetra ranks first in Haryana for paddy procurement, lifting, and farmer payments, with 85% of incoming paddy lifted and 96% of farmers’ payments made. “The administration is addressing farmers’ issues as a priority, and they should not take the law into their own hands.Till now, 6.67 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured in this district and every grain of the farmers’ crop will be purchased,” Meena said.

Rajesh Kumar, the DFSC, has filed a complaint at Sector 13 police station and a case has been registered against Charuni.