Haryana: Actors Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade among 13 booked in cheating case

Actors Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade were among 13 people booked in a case of cheating, breach of trust and transfer of property through deception against a credit cooperative society at Murthal in Sonepat district, police said on Friday. The actors were brand ambassadors of the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society registered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Actors and brand ambassadors Alok Nath (right) and Shreyas Talpade were among 13 people booked in a case of cheating, breach of trust and transfer of property through deception against a credit cooperative society at Murthal in Sonepat district on January 22. (HT file photo)

The case was registered on January 22 on the complaint of Sonepat resident Vipul Antil, who stated that cooperative society registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act, 2002, was active in several states, including Haryana since September 16, 2016. Both the actors promoted the society while appealing to people to invest in it and get higher returns.

The complainant alleged that the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society offered fixed deposits (FD) and returning deposit schemes with a promise of higher returns. The society organised seminars at luxury hotels in different cities of Haryana cities to lure investors in the name of training.

“ The society has its state head office in Mahendragarh and more than 250 offices across Haryana, where investors were depositing money. This society has assured investors that their money is safe and the maturity sum will be released on time. Initially, it offered incentives to agents but in 2023, it stopped the practice.This was followed by delay in releasing the matured amount to investors and now their offices are shut. The owners are not traceable,” Antil said in the complaint.

The complainant and his brother Amit had invested ₹4.33 crore in the society by taking money from their family members and relatives. They are now demanding their money back.

Devender Kumar, the station house officer of Murthal police station said that 13 accused, including the actors, Narender Negi (who operated the society from Indore), Samir Aggarwal (Dubai), Pappu Sharma, Akash Shrivastava, both heads of the society in Haryana, were among booked under Sections 316(2), 318(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“ We are probing the role of all accused. Their phones are switched off but investigation is underway,” he added.