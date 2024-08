Haryana: All India Kisan Congress marches to raise demands in Charkhi Dadri

All India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday led a foot march in Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra assembly segment over farmers’ long-pending demands, including making MSP a legal guarantee. After completing a foot march from Badesra to Badhra, Raju Mann, national coordinator of All India Kisan Congress, said they will take out a yatra in every Lok Sabha parliamentary to raise demands.

