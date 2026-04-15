Haryana: Ambedkar stood for women, marginalised groups, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that BR Ambedkar, apart from being concerned about the upliftment of marginalised sections, was also a strong advocate of women’s empowerment and education. He believed that education is the key to making women self-reliant, Saini said. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other leaders, during an event in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT)

While addressing a state-level programme in Panchkula on Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, the CM said the architect of the Constitution showed the true path of life to humanity. “It is society’s responsibility to preserve and uphold his legacy,” he said.

Saini said the birth anniversary is being observed as Social Justice Week from April 13 to 20. “Ambedkar envisioned a society where a person’s identity is determined by merit rather than caste. The government is committed to achieving this vision through the principle of Antyodaya and inclusive policies,” he said.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, during his address, said Ambedkar gave a new direction to the fight for social justice, equality and rights. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key places associated with Ambedkar were developed as “Panchteerth”, giving the new generation an opportunity to understand his ideas and contributions.

Referring to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Meghwal described it as a historic step, stating that through this Act, women would get 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He said the move would strengthen democracy and ensure greater participation of women in governance.

Drawing parallels between Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule, Meghwal said both leaders dedicated their lives to the upliftment of marginalised sections. “Respecting the ideas and contributions of Babasaheb is among the top priorities of the present government. The scale at which his memorials are being developed today is unprecedented,” he said.

The minister said that the government’s goal is to build a “Viksit Bharat” where social justice, equal opportunities and participation of women are ensured.

Saini and Meghwal accused the Congress of subjecting Ambedkar to “political neglect”. The chief minister said that in 1951, Babasaheb was compelled to resign from the Cabinet.

Several ministers, including Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, Krishan Bedi, Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam, along with MLAs and senior BJP leaders, were present.

Marathon flagged off

The CM also flagged off a marathon (Samta Daud) from Yavanika Park in Panchkula’s Sector 5 to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to upholding and advancing Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideals, asserting that the state’s welfare schemes are rooted in the principle of ‘Antyodaya’ to ensure development reaches the last person.

He emphasised that the BJP government is continuously refining policies to provide quality education, social security, and equal opportunities to the marginalised.