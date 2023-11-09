close_game
Haryana amends judicial branch recruitment rules

Haryana amends judicial branch recruitment rules

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 09, 2023 06:42 AM IST

An official spokesperson said these amendments are tailored to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the judicial branch recruitment process in Haryana

: The Haryana government on Wednesday said that a notification has been issued to amend the judicial branch recruitment rules, earlier published by the erstwhile Punjab government on October 26, 1951, in consultation with Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Punjab and Haryana high court.

“These amendments are tailored to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the judicial branch recruitment process in Haryana,” said an official spokesperson.

As per the notification, the state government will appoint 129 (actual) and 45 (unforeseen) vacant posts of civil judges (junior division) through special recruitment, guided by a selection committee.

The selection committee comprises of three judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, who will be nominated by the chief justice, with the senior most member serving as the chairman. The other members of the panel will be Haryana advocate general (AG), chief secretary, and HPSC chairman.

The examination will be conducted in three stages, preliminary examination, main examination, and viva-voce. The number of candidates called for the viva-voce will not exceed three times the number of advertised vacancies, based on their performance in the written examination.

