Haryana announces free education for all students in all govt schools

The classrooms of government schools in Haryana are set for ₹700-crore digital makeover even as the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government on Friday announced “free education” for all students upto Class 12 in government schools.

“We will also provide books free of cost to students of Class 9 to 12, apart from not charging any fee. The concept of free education is already in place till middle school, now we have extended this up to Class-12 in government schools,” education minister Kanwar Pal told Hindustan Times.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, allocated ₹192 crore for what he said is aimed at “ensuring quality education and opportunities” to students of disadvantaged groups. Special Education Zones (SEZs) will be created to improve the enrolment from these groups. A Gender Inclusion Fund (GIF) of ₹115 crore will also be created to provide higher financial assistance to girl students in these SEZs.

Not just this, the education department received an outlay of ₹18,410 crore (2021-22) against the 2020-21 revised estimates of ₹15,629 crore--- an increase of 17.8%.

The proposed outlay of ₹18,410 crore includes ₹9,014 crore for elementary education, ₹5,899 for secondary education, ₹2,793 crore for higher education and ₹705 crore for technical education.

Under its ambitious plan to introduce technology-driven teaching practices across the government schools in the next four years, the state government also plans to upgrade classroom infrastructure through blended learning models to improve learning outcomes. And to promote technology-driven learning in all government schools, which will include provision of digital tablets to students, digital classrooms etc, chief minister Khattar, who presented the budget estimates, allocated ₹700 crore exclusively for digital-driven teaching initiative keeping in mind how the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the lives of children in profound ways especially due to the statewide closure of schools.

“In this light, the state government aims to achieve a distinct place on the educational map of the nation by implementing most of the components of the National Education Policy (NEP) before 2025,” he told the Vidhan Sabha.

Aarohi, Kasturba Gandhi and Mewat Model schools will be upgraded to the level of Model Sanskiti Schools, while the ongoing ‘Super-100 programme’, which provides coaching to meritorious students appearing for JEE/NEET exams, will be started in Hisar and Karnal as well.

Backing his idea of having KG-PG classes in one campus, Khattar proposed to set up such systems in Kurukshetra University and Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, this year and allocated ₹20 crore.

“Such a system would be beneficial for students as they can access all levels of education in a single institution. This will curtail dropout rate and provide an ecosystem for holistic learning with focus on higher education and vocational training,” said the chief minister.

The chief minister said the Haryana government has taken exemplary initiatives with the aim to enhance conceptual understanding of students from Classes 3-8 under the Saksham Haryana Programme. As a part of NEP, he said, Haryana will expand its efforts towards the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission to provide early language and mathematical skills to students from classes 1 to 3, impacting 6 lakh students from 8,400 schools.