Haryana announces 12 per quintal hike in sugarcane prices

The Haryana government on Thursday announced ₹362 as per quintal as state approved price of sugarcane, a hike of ₹12 per quintal over the last year.

“Haryana will now be paying the highest price for sugarcane in the country,” said state agriculture minister JP Dalal, adding that the hike was decided after approval of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

While ₹362 per quintal will be paid for early maturing varieties of sugarcane, ₹355 per quintal will be provided for late maturing varieties of sugarcane, up from ₹340 per quintal earlier.

With the revision, Haryana will be paying ₹two per quintal more than Punjab.

“The price of sugarcane in Punjab was ₹310 for the last four years which has now been increased by ₹50 due to the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab,” he said, pointing out that no neighbouring state has more farmer friendly policies than Haryana.

He said this time, all sugar mills have been directed to operate in the first week of November so that farmers can get their crops crushed on time.

Stating that Haryana is excelling in sugarcane production, Dalal said 100% payment has been made to all sugar mills except one sugar mill in Naraingarh. Dalal said ₹192 crore subsidy was provided last year to revive the mills from losses.