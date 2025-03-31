Haryana: Asia’s largest mustard oil mill to come up in Narnaul, move to benefit farmers, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state government has prepared a project to set up Asia’s largest oil mill in Narnaul for the mustard crop grown in Rewari and a big sunflower oil mill in Kurukshetra. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at Samani village in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (HT File)

“The project will be implemented soon and lakhs of farmers will benefit from this. It will be ensured that the crop of all these farmers is purchased at a minimum support price (MSP). Haryana is the first state in the country where all the crops of the farmers are being purchased on MSP,” he said.

Saini said this while speaking at Samani village in Kurukshetra on Sunday. He was here to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Saini said ponds are being built under the “Catch the Rain” scheme. The work of building 2,000 ponds has been completed in the state and in the coming time, 2200 new ponds will be built in the state. “Apart from this, farmers are being appealed to collect rainwater in the fields and in the gram panchayat land so that water can be conserved and the state can come out of the dark zone. People of south Haryana are getting more crop yield. On the same lines, farmers in other areas of the state should also adopt drip irrigation system and conserve water by making ponds under the Atal Bhujal Yojana,” the CM said.

He further said that the state government has proposed to the Union Jal Shakti minister to make ponds under Atal Bhujal Yojana to take 86 zones out of the dark zone and the Union water minister has approved this proposal.

Saini also chaired a meeting of officers at Indira Gandhi National College to review the development works of Ladwa constituency. At the meeting, he gave orders to the officers that there should not be any delay in the construction work of the sub-division office complex.

“The construction work of this complex should be started in the next 2 months and the tender process should be completed in the next few days. A budget of ₹31 crore has also been passed by the state government on this project,” he said.

Saini said that the government is getting development work done in Kaulapur village with a budget of ₹2.83 crore. The chief minister sent ₹21 lakh to the panchayat’s account on the spot for the development of the village. Along with this, he assured to fulfil all the demands put forth by the village sarpanch.

Saini aid that a modern sports stadium will be built in Dhanaura Jattan village of Ladwa to prepare national and international level players.

“Around ₹20 crore will be spent under CSR funds for the sports grounds of Dhanaura Jattan as well as Khaira and Beed Kalwa. High-level facilities will be provided to the players in this modern sports stadium and an indoor hall will also be constructed. Orders have been given to merge the panchayat land adjoining a 6 acres sports stadium. So far, a budget of ₹2.34 crore has been spent by the government on this sports stadium,” Saini added.

He also ordered to fill the vacant posts of BDPOs at Pipli, Pehowa, Shahabad blocks, executive engineer of UHBVN at Ladwa and hospitals soon. He instructed the health department officials to appoint two doctors at Babain civil hospital with immediate effect and also asked the civil surgeon to conduct regular inspection.