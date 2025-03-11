Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Haryana assembly: Bill on travel agents withdrawn

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2025 07:40 AM IST

Haryana intends to incorporate provisions enshrined in the Centre’s three newly enacted criminal laws besides addressing the observations of central government, says minister Mahipal Dhanda

The Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill-2024 was withdrawn in the assembly on Monday. A fresh bill will be introduced in the House during the ongoing budget session.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini speaks during the budget session in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini speaks during the budget session in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)

The updated bill will have provisions enshrined in the newly enacted criminal laws and it will also address the observations the Centre had raised earlier. Parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda moved the official resolution stating that the Haryana Registration and Regulation of the Travel Agents Bill-2024 was passed by the state legislature to establish a framework to ensure the transparency, accountability, integrity of travel agents and to check and curb their illegal and fraudulent activities, safeguarding the interests of Haryana residents.

The minister said the bill was presented to Haryana governor for giving his assent. The governor had reserved the said bill for the consideration of the President under Article 201 of the Constitution.

Informing the House about the reasons behind withdrawing this bill, the minister said Haryana intends to incorporate provisions enshrined in the three newly enacted criminal laws (implemented from July 1, 2024) besides addressing the observations of central government.

