Haryana assembly polls: Dushyant files papers from Uchana Kalan

Former Haryana deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the assembly polls from the Uchana Kalan seat in Jind district. JJP candidate and former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala submitted his nomination from Uchana assembly constituency on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Chautala, who is seeking re-election from this Jat-dominated seat was accompanied by his father and JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, mother Naina Chautala and local workers.

Talking to reporters Ajay Singh Chautala said that the JJP will again become king -maker saying that no party will get a clear majority in Haryana this time also.

“The kind of political situation prevails in Haryana, I can say that JJP will become king maker again. After the release of Congress list, many of their leaders will quit the party the way BJP leaders did today,” he added.

After filing nomination, Dushyant said that in the previous assembly polls the wave of change started from Uchana Kalan and the JJP became king-maker and this time too Uchana will lay the foundation of change.

“The JJP-ASP alliance will give strong leadership to the state and youths will play an important role in the assembly polls. You can see massive desertion in BJP and those who talked about ending our party can see the situation of BJP which proved to be a bubble. The BJP gives importance to rebels and we believe in our workers,” he added.

He said that he has carried out development worth ₹1,200 crore in Uchana Kalan.

In an attack on Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Dushyant said that the CM has proved to be a kite with broken strings.

“The CM claimed that he will contest from Karnal but his ticket was changed. He will suffer defeat from Ladwa,”he added.