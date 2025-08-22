Haryana assembly session begins today

The monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha which starts Friday is expected to be a three-day affair. Supplementary estimates for the financial year 2025-2026 will be tabled on August 25 and the Appropriation Bill with regards to 2025-26 supplementary estimates will be tabled in the House on August 26.

As per the tentative schedule issued by the assembly secretariat, the opening day on August 22 will see obituary references and some legislative business. Supplementary estimates for the financial year 2025-2026 will be tabled on August 25 and the Appropriation Bill with regards to 2025-26 supplementary estimates will be tabled in the House on August 26. The final schedule and duration of the monsoon will however be decided by the business advisory committee on August 22 morning.

Congress, the principal opposition group in the House with 37 MLAs, has submitted an adjournment motion on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that they have also submitted calling attention motions on water logging due to rains, non-payment of medical bills under Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) to private healthcare providers which led to stoppage of services.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the law and order situation in the state continues to worsen and the BJP government has proved to be thoroughly ineffective in tackling the rising crime and criminal gangs. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) which has just two MLAs have also submitted a number of calling attention motions on the issue of failing law and order situation, scarcity of fertiliser in the state, massive increase in the collector rates and hike in electricity tariff, crop damage due to waterlogging.