Haryana: AYUSH dept mulls ways to ensure remunerative prices to herbal growers

Haryana AYUSH department on Tuesday brought together farmers cultivating medicinal plants and manufacturers of ayurvedic medicines to explore the possibilities of providing remunerative prices to farmers. A meeting of the two was organised by the state medicinal plants board, AYUSH department. It was also suggested by the ayurvedic medicine manufacturers to host an online portal on which farmers will be able to register and enter the details of the cultivated medicinal plants. (Getty image)

Ayush director general Sanjeev Verma said due to the non-availability of any market and poor selling options, the farmers cultivating medicinal plants did not get fair prices.

“A total of 4,000 farmers are cultivating medicinal plants in Haryana. Hence, a meeting of pharmacy owners and medicinal plant cultivators was organised. About 30 farmers and 20 ayurvedic medicine manufacturers participated in this event,” he said.

A department spokesperson said farmers did not get proper markets and prices for the raw products they produce. The pharmacy owners suggested that cultivators should produce high-quality medicines by using proper drying facilities, storage facilities and primary processing of their raw material so that drug manufacturers can buy it directly.

It was also suggested by the ayurvedic medicine manufacturers to host an online portal on which farmers will be able to register and enter the details of the cultivated medicinal plants. The portal will help the pharmacy owners to purchase directly from farmers. The director general said there were various schemes offered by the central government, under which financial assistance can be arranged, and with its help, farmers can sell their produce at a higher price in the market and improve their economic condition.