Haryana: Bahadurgarh among top three with worst AQI in country

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 28, 2023 08:00 AM IST

According to the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm, the air in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan was the most toxic in the country with AQI at 416 values followed by Bahadurgarh at 404, both in the “severe” category

The industrial town of Bahadurgarh in the national capital region (NCR) ranked second in the top three places of India with the worst air quality index (AQI) on Monday.

According to the CPCB’s bulletin at 4 pm, the air in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan was the most toxic in the country with AQI at 416 values followed by Bahadurgarh at 404, both in the “severe” category.

However, Delhi’s air was recorded as “very poor” with 395 values.

Other Haryana districts in the category are – Faridabad (364), Dharuhera (Rewari) (337), Fatehabad (320), Rohtak (315), Gurugram (311) and Hisar (307).

The AQI in six places, including Bhiwani (290), Kaithal (286), Panipat (231), Karnal (218), Kurukshetra (216) and joint capital Chandigarh (204), was in the “poor” category.

