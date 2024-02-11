Haryana: BJP fields Subhash Barala for Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced to field Subhash Barala, the confidante of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to fill the single Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. Subhash Barala

Barala, a Jat leader and former Haryana BJP president, from December 2014 to July 2020, had lost October 2019 assembly election with over 52,000 votes from Tohana constituency in Fatehabad.

Haryana has five Rajya Sabha seats. On April 2, the six-year term of incumbent and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, Lt Gen DP Vats (retd) will come to an end.

It is unlikely that polling will take place for this seat in Haryana as in the 90-member state assembly, ruling BJP has 41 MLAs. The BJP has support of 10 MLAs of its alliance partner, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and six independents.

As per the formula for upper house polls, a candidate for one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana needs 46 votes to win the election.

The notification for conducting the biennial election was issued on February 8 and polling (if required) will take place on February 27. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 20.

Haryana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Barala, saying that BJP’s central election committee has approved his candidature for the lone vacant seat of upper house in Haryana.

Barala, 56, is presently chairman of Haryana bureau of public enterprises.

A close aide of chief minister Khattar, Barala ‘s political graph went up the ladder quiet quickly after he won his first-ever election in 2014 after losing twice.

But Barala’s political troubles began with the alleged stalking case involving his son Vikas Barala, then a law student at Kurukshetra University.

However, Khattar had backed him despite the raging controversy and police booking Barala’s son for allegedly stalking a DJ in Chandigarh.