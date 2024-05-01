Haryana board Class 12 results: Mahendergarh tops, Nuh at bottom

Girls outshined boys in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), result of which were declared on Tuesday. An overall pass percentage of 85.31% has been registered this year. In 2023, the pass percentage stood at 81.65% (ANI)

This year, southern Haryana district Mahendergarh remained the best performer with a pass percentage of 92.99%, followed by Charkhi Dadri with 92.33% and Jhajjar with a pass percentage of 90.14%. However, Nuh got the worst performer district tag with a pass percentage of 56.83%, followed by Palwal with a 76.17% pass percentage and Faridabad with 76.33%. The board has not declared the topper’s list for this year.

Addressing the press conference in Bhiwani, Haryana board chairman VP Yadav said the girls’ pass percentage stood at 88.14% as compared to boys--82.52%.

“The girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 5.62%. The government school students’ pass percentage remained at 83.35% against private school’s pass percentage of 88.12%. However, 86.17% of students belonging to rural areas and 83.53% from Urban areas cracked the Class 12 exam,” he added.

The board chairman further said that Mahendergarh district remained the best performer district and Nuh bagged the worst performer tag in Class 12 exams.

He further said that the open board students’ pass percentage stood at 65.32%.

“We have declared Class 12 results within 27 days after the conclusion of exams. If any student is not satisfied with his/her result, they can apply for re-checking by the next 20 days,” he added.

When contacted, Mahendergarh district education officer (DEO) Sunil Dutt said they had formed teams of block education officers, senior teachers mostly from science and mathematics departments to visit school and track their progress monthly.

“We directed teachers to take written tests of students every month and keep track of completed and pending syllabus every month. Students gave mock tests and this was achieved due to collective efforts of all teachers, students, parents and education department officials,” he added.

Haryana board chairman VP Yadav and Nuh education department officials could not be reached for comment on poor performing districts in Class 12 results. Every year Nuh lags behind in board results due to a low literacy rate and less teachers’ ratio in the district.