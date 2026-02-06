Haryana: Body launches pen-down strike over arrests of revenue officers

The Haryana Revenue Officers Association (HROA) has submitted a detailed memorandum to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the revenue minister and the financial commissioner (revenue), protesting what it described as recent “repressive and arbitrary” actions against revenue officers, including arrests and suspensions. The association alleged that routine administrative and statutory functions are being criminalised in violation of established legal safeguards. The Haryana Revenue Officers Association (HROA) has submitted a detailed memorandum to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the revenue minister and the financial commissioner (revenue), protesting what it described as recent “repressive and arbitrary” actions against revenue officers, including arrests and suspensions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In its representation, the HROA cited cases involving three officers—tehsildar Vikram Singla, naib tehsildar Narendra Kumar and former naib tehsildar Sanjeev Atri—who, it claimed, were subjected to punitive action without proper factual verification or adherence to due process. According to the association, such actions have created an atmosphere of fear and legal uncertainty within the revenue department, adversely impacting registration and other revenue-related work.

The memorandum highlighted alleged non-compliance with Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which requires prior sanction before initiating any inquiry or investigation against a public servant for decisions taken in the course of official duties. The HROA argued that bypassing this statutory protection weakens bona fide administrative decision-making and exposes officers to undue harassment.

The association also raised concerns over cases related to alleged under-valuation of stamp duty, stating that these fall under Section 47A of the Indian Stamp Act and are meant to be addressed through a prescribed quasi-judicial process. It alleged that instead of following the statutory route, efforts are being made to give such matters a criminal dimension.

Seeking immediate intervention, the HROA demanded an impartial and transparent review of recent arrests and suspensions, strict adherence to statutory procedures, and clear directions to prevent arbitrary action against officers acting in good faith. Citing continued interference in statutory functions, the association announced a “pen-down” strike related to registration work, while expressing hope that the government would intervene to restore administrative stability and uphold the rule of law.