Haryana: BSP’s Karnal candidate Inderjeet files nomination, Charuni extends support

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Karnal candidate Inderjeet Navjot Jalmana filed his nomination papers on Saturday. He was accompanied by farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who extended his union's support to Inderjeet after addressing a public meeting.

The farmer leader said during their first agitation in 2020, his daughter resigned from the post of the member of zila parishad. She had won with the highest margin of votes in the state.

“He supported the farmers, so we decided to stand behind him. All farmers and labourers on the seat will support him as both the national parties BJP and Congress are in collision with each other. Hooda (Bhupinder Singh Hooda) named a dummy candidate to help the BJP,” he added.

However, later speaking to reporters, Charuni clarified that the support to the BSP’s candidate is only for Karnal and not for other seats.

JJP’s Kadian files nomination

Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) Davinder Kadian filed his papers at the DC office in the presence of the party’s secretary general Digvijay Chautala.

Earlier, in a show of strength, the party took out a huge road show where Digvijay rode a tractor with Kadian from Tau Devi Lal Chowk on NH-44 to the DC office accompanied by Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on the other side in an open SUV. However, Dushyant left early for some other nominations.

A native of Panipat, Kadian is Dushyant’s brother-in-law and son of Former Haryana assembly speaker Satbir Kadian.

Speaking to reporters, Digvijay said, “Just to ensure that his son wins, Hooda sacrificed all other seats and deputed a dummy candidate against the BJP. This will harm the Congress. Also, I’m sure that anti-Khattar vote will be consolidated in favour of our candidate.”

He reiterated his brother’s stance on any party MLA supporting rival candidate and said legal action will be taken against such people.

This comes following the announcement by JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag that he will support Ranjit Singh Chautala, the BJP candidate from the Hisar seat, saying that national interest is above party.