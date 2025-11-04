Haryana cabinet approves jobs for one family member of each 1984 riot victim

The Haryana Council of Ministers on Monday approved an amendment in the deployment of contractual persons policy, 2022 to provide compassionate employment to one family member of victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots from Haryana. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a media briefing after cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced: X)

An official spokesperson said the decision operationalises the announcement made by the chief minister on August 25, 2025, in Haryana assembly.

As per the amendment, a new clause has been inserted in the policy allowing one unanimously identified family member of riot victims to be considered for deployment through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) against a suitable job role in Level-I, Level-II, or Level-III categories, depending on educational qualifications and eligibility criteria prescribed by the HKRN.

If all posts in a department are filled, HKRN will adjust the eligible person in another department or within its own establishment to ensure employment, the spokesperson said.

This compassionate measure provides a structured mechanism for engagement through HKRN, ensuring fairness, transparency, and dignity for families who suffered irreparable loss of lives during the 1984 riots, the spokesperson said.

A proposal to promulgate the Haryana Abadi Deh (Vesting, Recording and Resolving of Ownership Rights) Ordinance, 2025 was approved. The initiative aims to confer ownership rights upon occupiers in Abadi Deh areas, based on possession records established through drone surveys and property cards.

An official spokesperson said the Ordinance will provide statutory recognition to the process of vesting, recording and resolving ownership rights within the Abadi Deh area of a revenue estate to the occupiers.

Its primary objective is to identify, record and resolve ownership rights of occupiers in Abadi Deh areas by determining the persons best entitled to be recorded as owners and vesting ownership rights in them. It seeks to demarcate and delineate the boundaries and areas of each survey unit, creating a presumption of truth in the official records. It will also facilitate the transfer of property rights, such as ownership, lease and mortgage (with or without possession), thereby enabling residents to access financial services including bank loans.

In addition to streamlining ownership processes, the legislation will promote planned development in Abadi Deh areas by preserving village heritage, improving civic amenities, enhancing land value and integrating rural layouts with urban development norms. It will resolve long-standing disputes related to boundaries and ownership and to economically empower rural residents by enabling them to leverage their properties for financial transactions, the spokesperson said.

The Council of Ministers approved a proposal to amend the Policy for Purchase of Land Voluntarily Offered to Government Departments, Government Entities such as Boards, Corporations and Government Companies for Development Projects 2025.

An official spokesperson said as per the amendment, a new provision regarding admissible consent/offer has been inserted in sub-para 4.1 of para 4 of the said policy. Under this provision, any consent uploaded by a landowner either himself or through an aggregator on the e-Bhoomi portal, fulfilling all the conditions mentioned in sub-paras 5(ii) and (iii) / 6(ii) and (iii), shall be considered valid.

Earlier, under the existing provision, a landowner (either personally or through an aggregator) could offer land on the e-Bhoomi portal at rates up to a maximum of three times the prevailing Collector rates fixed under the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 for the respective district. This restriction on offering rates up to only three times the Collector rates was creating difficulties in obtaining genuine land offers especially from villages where collector rates are much below the market rates under the policy, the spokesperson said.

Teachers’ Transfer Policy

Teachers’ Transfer Policy, 2025 was also approved aligning it substantially with the Model Online Transfer Policy. The revised policy is proposed to replace the existing Teachers Transfer Policy - 2023.

An official spokesperson said this policy aims to ensure equitable and demand-based deployment of teachers and school heads in a fair and transparent manner, while safeguarding the academic interests of students. Under the new policy, the concept of zoning has been removed, allowing teachers to choose any school directly.

The Council of Ministers approved compassionate appointments in two time barred cases by relaxing the policy related to compassionate appointments of dependents of battle casualties belonging to Haryana domicile.

Approvals were also accorded to amendment in Factories (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025; Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulations) Rules, 1964; amendment in the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act 1963 in Section 8(1 & 2) and Rule 2, 26A & 26E (3) of Rules,1965;

It was also approved that the Gram Panchayat would be able to prepare the Land Utilization Plan of the land up to 250 acres at its own level.

Discretionary grant of the Haryana Guv enhanced from ₹6 crore to ₹8 crore

The Cabinet approved a proposal to enhance the limit of the discretionary grant of the Haryana Governor from ₹6 crore to ₹8 crore per financial year, effective from the financial year 2025–26.

The enhancement in the discretionary grant was approved in view of the growing number of petitions received from the poor and weaker sections of society seeking financial assistance, particularly for medical treatment and educational needs. The previous enhancement of the grant was made in 2014–15, when the limit was raised from ₹3 crore to ₹6 crore per annum.