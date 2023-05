The Haryana cabinet meetings will be held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 8 and 9 at 4 pm at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. A notification to this effect was issued by the cabinet branch on Friday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT file photo)

