Haryana calls special session after Punjab seeks transfer of Chandigarh
The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Sunday decided to hold a special session of the Haryana assembly on April 5 in a move that is aimed at countering the Punjab assembly resolution about the transfer of Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled border state.
The decision to summon a special session of the Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that Khattar chaired. The majority of the ministers joined this hurriedly convened Cabinet meeting via videoconferencing.
“The Cabinet meeting was held on Sunday and it was decided that a special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be called on April 5 at 11 am,” an official spokesperson said.
The immediate provocation behind convening the special session of the assembly is the contentious resolution that the Punjab assembly on Friday passed reiterating the state’s claim on UT Chandigarh, the joint capital of both neighbouring states.
The resolution in the Punjab assembly was passed in the absence of two BJP legislators who had staged a walkout from the House.
As the war of words between Punjab and Haryana is becoming shriller over different outstanding issues, Khattar on Sunday reiterated that Chandigarh is also the capital of Haryana and that it will remain the Capital in the future as well.
“We will not allow Punjab to take away Chandigarh from us,” Khattar said in Karnal.
On Saturday, Khattar had sought an apology from AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann for bringing a resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.
Within days after the AAP government assumed power in Punjab, Khattar had opened the front over the long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal logjam.
During the special session, the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government is expected to discuss all contentious inter-state issues related to Punjab.
-
Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab
After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue. Addressing a rally at Jind's Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.
-
Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar
Police's crime investigating agency staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand. CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime.
-
Consumer disputes redressal commission fines Reliance Retail charging customers for carry bags
The district Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on Reliance Retail Limited Bestech Mall, Sector 66, with an additional penalty of ₹15,000, for charging payments for providing carry bags to 15 customers. The complainants (CCs), in their complaints have alleged that they were charged extra money for carry bags during the stores/shops of the Reliance Retail Limited, on different dates.
-
Days after arrest in bribe case, Ambala sub-inspector suspended
Days after The suspended cop, Rishi Pal was arrested along with a fellow cop for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000 for delaying arrest in a murder bid case, a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Saha police station of Ambala was suspended on Sunday. Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who issued the suspension orders, stated that following the arrest of the two cops, a probe had been ordered to DSP (Barara) Rajneesh Kumar.
-
Ready to make any sacrifice to protect Haryana’s interests: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday termed the resolution passed by the Punjab government in the Vidhan Sabha reiterating its claim on the joint capital Chandigarh a political stunt. Hooda further said he had called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Delhi on Monday to discuss the further course of action. The former chief minister also expressed concern over the ever-increasing inflation.
