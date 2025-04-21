Menu Explore
Haryana: Centre upholding Ambedkar’s vision through Antyodaya, says Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 21, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar accused the opposition of failing to respect Ambedkar and pointed out that they even obstructed his electoral victories

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has consistently worked over the last 10 years to uphold the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by uplifting all sections of society through the philosophy of Antyodaya.

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Constitution Samman Ceremony” at Haibatpur village in Nilokheri, Karnal. (HT Photo)
Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Constitution Samman Ceremony" at Haibatpur village in Nilokheri, Karnal. (HT Photo)

Addressing the “Constitution Samman Ceremony” at Haibatpur village in Nilokheri, Karnal, Khattar paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar and highlighted his ideals of dignity, unity, and inclusive progress. He said the Indian Constitution, authored by Ambedkar, is one of the finest in the world and is revered as a sacred text.

“The Constitution allows amendments, and the BJP government has made changes in public interest, unlike previous governments that amended it for political gain,” Khattar said.

He accused the opposition of failing to respect Ambedkar and pointed out that they even obstructed his electoral victories. “It was Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who supported Ambedkar’s entry into the Rajya Sabha in 1955,” he said.

Khattar also said that while opposition parties historically resisted reservations, the current government has ensured justice and welfare for all marginalised groups.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Ambedkar’s vision of an equitable and just society and called for collective efforts to strengthen constitutional values in everyday governance.

Follow Us On