 Haryana CEO cautions printing press owners against producing illegal material
Haryana CEO cautions printing press owners against producing illegal material

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Any printed document that defames someone’s religion, caste, community, language, or character will be termed illegal, CEO added.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal has said that according to Section 127 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, no printing press or owner of a printing press will be allowed to print any type of illegal material related to the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal (HT Photo)
The CEO said action will be taken against those found guilty. He said that any printed document that defames someone’s religion, caste, community, language, or character will be termed illegal.

The printing press owner and printers will print their complete address including the printing press on the main page of each printed material, he added. Concerning printing, each printing press owner will have to submit four copies of the prescribed Form 1 and 2, two declarations related to printing, which are attested by two persons, to the district magistrate’s office immediately after printing. He said that all printing press owners should ensure compliance with these directions.

