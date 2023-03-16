Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana chief secretary asks officials to ensure water availability, conduct fire audit

Haryana chief secretary asks officials to ensure water availability, conduct fire audit

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

The Haryana chief secretary also directed officials to conduct fire audit of institutional buildings and hospitals. Kaushal said that the first priority of the government was to provide clean drinking water to people besides ensuring water for irrigation.

In view of early onset of summer, Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed the public health engineering and irrigation departments to ensure availability of potable water. Deputy Commissioners were asked to constitute teams in the districts to check water thefts. The chief secretary also directed officials to conduct fire audit of institutional buildings and hospitals. Kaushal said that the first priority of the government was to provide clean drinking water to people besides ensuring water for irrigation.

Kaushal who held a meeting with meteorological experts, deputy commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of Public Health Engineering, Power, Health, Forest, disaster management, Irrigation, Agriculture, Urban Local Bodies, and Women and Child departments to chalk out heat wave action plan directed Health officials to make available adequate supply of ORS, IV fluids, life saving medicines.

Power Utilities chairman, PK Das said they have made adequate arrangements to meet the rising power demand in May, June and July.

