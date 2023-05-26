Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Expedite legacy waste processing at Bandhwari landfill: Haryana chief secretary to officials

Expedite legacy waste processing at Bandhwari landfill: Haryana chief secretary to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2023 11:39 PM IST

An official spokesperson said decentralised waste processing facilities with a capacity of 890 tonne per day (TPD) were being established by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad

In a move towards resolving the issue of legacy waste, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the officials to expedite processing of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram by November. Kaushal gave these directions during a virtual meeting with officers of the Urban Local Bodies Department and Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Faridabad.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (File photo)
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (File photo)

An official spokesperson said decentralised waste processing facilities with a capacity of 890 tonne per day (TPD) were being established by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad. It was further apprised that the work of fresh waste processing facility at the Mujhari landfill site is likely to commence within the next 15 days over 4 acres of land. The site being developed at a cost of 171.95 lakh will have a capacity of processing 259 TPD. Another waste processing site at Pratapgarh is also being developed over 4 acres of land with the capacity of 250 TPD at a cost of 167.67 lakh.

The chief secretary directed the officers to ensure timely disposal of refuse-derived fuel by utilising GPS-enabled vehicles. This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency and accountability in refuse-derived fuel disposal processes. The officers of Gurugram Municipal Corporation assured the chief secretary that the balance 25,000 metric tonnes of refuse-derived fuel will be disposed off at the JBM waste-to-energy plant (WTE) facility in Murthal by September 30.

The chief secretary also directed the officers to identify and finalise two more landfill sites in Gurugram, within a specific timeline. He stressed the need to increase daily waste processing capacity in Bandhwari site and asked the commissioner of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation to fix timelines for each activity and designate officers responsible for achieving the targets. Gurugram MC commissioner PC Meena said the civic body has developed 2.5 acres at Bandhwari for fresh waste disposal and dumping operations have commenced since April 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out