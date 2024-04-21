Haryana chief secy directs DCs to assess crop damage

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners to promptly survey crops damaged by hailstorm for ensuring disbursal of compensation to affected farmers. CM Nayab Singh Saini interacting with farmers at a village along the Karnal-Yamunanagar state highway on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The chief secretary, who was reviewing the ongoing procurement activities during the rabi season with the deputy commissioners, officers of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department and Food Corporation of India, said the lifting of stocks from the mandis needs to be expedited and at least 50% of the stocks should be transferred to godowns by Sunday.

He asked deputy commissioners to facilitate dialogue between commission agents and farmers, urging farmers to refrain from bringing their crops to the mandis to clear space for wheat arrivals. Consequently, there will be no purchase on April 21, he said.

The chief secretary said the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has also authorised district authorities to utilise vehicles owned by commission agents for transporting crops from mandis to warehouses. This is aimed at bolstering the availability of transportation resources, he said. Prasad also said that payment to farmers be made within 72 hours of issuing the J-form.