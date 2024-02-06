 Haryana CID signs MoA for enhancing cyber crime probe skills - Hindustan Times
Haryana CID signs MoA for enhancing cyber crime probe skills

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Haryana’s crime investigation department (CID) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a Union ministry of electronics and information technology organisation, on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to enhance the skills of law enforcement personnel in cyber-crime investigation through comprehensive capacity building programmes.

The MoA signing ceremony was attended by the executive director, C-DAC Noida, Vivek Khaneja and IG security Saurabh Singh (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A press release said the programme will encompass training in cyber forensic analysis, cyber threat intelligence, and social intelligence methods. The project will conduct research and provide innovative solutions for emerging cybercrime cases. Under the MoA, Haryana CID will collaborate with C-DAC to strengthen its cyber forensic capacity building and research initiatives. On the other hand, C-DAC will develop solutions for social media and cybercrime, offer paid training programs, and provide support for research efforts.

The MoA signing ceremony was attended by the executive director, C-DAC Noida, Vivek Khaneja and IG security Saurabh Singh.

The release said the collaboration between C-DAC and Haryana CID signified a significant step towards strengthening the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in combating cybercrime.

