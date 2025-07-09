Haryana: Clash over loud music leaves youth dead, 2 cops injured

A 22-year-old man died and two policemen were injured following a clash between police and residents during a birthday celebration in Bharat Nagar late Monday night, officials said on Tuesday. The family of the deceased has demanded strict action against those involved. (HT File)

Police said they arrived at the house around 11.30 pm after receiving complaints about loud music being played during the party. “The youth were asked to stop the DJ and loudspeaker,” said HTM police station in-charge Naveen.

According to police, two young men climbed onto the roof when officers approached and suddenly jumped off. Both were rushed to the hospital, where one succumbed to injuries while the other is undergoing treatment at Agroha Medical College.

However, the family of the deceased alleged that the police had chased the men onto the roof, assaulted them, and pushed the victim, causing the fatal fall. Police have denied the allegations.

Police also alleged that they were attacked with stones during the incident, leaving two officers injured. Tensions escalated in the area following the incident.

Meanwhile, the women in the house where the party took place alleged that the police forcefully entered their home, assaulted family members including women, and damaged CCTV cameras in the street to remove evidence against them—charges that were also denied by the police.

After the youth’s death, his family gathered at the civil hospital, shouting slogans and demanding the arrest of the policemen allegedly involved.

They also staged a protest demanding strict action against those involved.

Police said an investigation has been launched.