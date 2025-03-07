Haryana: Class-12 girl ends life in Sonepat

A Class 12 girl student allegedly ended her life by jumping in front of a Vande Bharat Express train in Sonepat’s Ganaur on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday. Sonepat government railway police (GRP) inspector Mahavir Tomar said that they have booked the trio on charges of abduction, abetment to suicide and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. (HT Photo)

The girl’s father alleged that he suspects two youths and a priest from the village had raped his daughter, due to which she took the extreme step.

He alleged that Tushar and Kamal had taken his daughter to the village temple on March 4. On March 5, he received a phone call from the priest, Manjeet, that his daughter had jumped before a train in Ganaur.

“We suspect that the trio sexually abused my daughter and forced her to take the extreme step,” he added.

Sonepat government railway police (GRP) inspector Mahavir Tomar said that they have booked the trio on charges of abduction, abetment to suicide and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

“The girl’s post-mortem examination was conducted at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat. The report is awaited. The main accused Tushar has been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the other two accused,” he added.