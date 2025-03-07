Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Class-12 girl ends life in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 07, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The girl’s father alleged that he suspects two youths and a priest from the Sonepat’s Ganaur village had raped his daughter, due to which she took the extreme step.

A Class 12 girl student allegedly ended her life by jumping in front of a Vande Bharat Express train in Sonepat’s Ganaur on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

Sonepat government railway police (GRP) inspector Mahavir Tomar said that they have booked the trio on charges of abduction, abetment to suicide and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. (HT Photo)
Sonepat government railway police (GRP) inspector Mahavir Tomar said that they have booked the trio on charges of abduction, abetment to suicide and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. (HT Photo)

The girl’s father alleged that he suspects two youths and a priest from the village had raped his daughter, due to which she took the extreme step.

He alleged that Tushar and Kamal had taken his daughter to the village temple on March 4. On March 5, he received a phone call from the priest, Manjeet, that his daughter had jumped before a train in Ganaur.

“We suspect that the trio sexually abused my daughter and forced her to take the extreme step,” he added.

Sonepat government railway police (GRP) inspector Mahavir Tomar said that they have booked the trio on charges of abduction, abetment to suicide and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

“The girl’s post-mortem examination was conducted at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat. The report is awaited. The main accused Tushar has been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the other two accused,” he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On