Haryana CM asks striking docs to resume duties

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday urged the government doctors to immediately withdraw their strike and resume their duties in public interest. At a press briefing, Saini said the doctors had four major demands, three of which have already been accepted by the government. He said that the finance department issued a notification on August 16, 2024, regarding the creation of a specialised cadre for doctors. Likewise, another notification was issued on October 25, 2024, approving travel allowance for doctors required to work outside hospital premises. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File)

The CM said that the government has also deferred the direct recruitment of senior medical officers. Saini that the practices in other states were being studied. The fourth demand of doctors related to changes in the assured career progression (ACP) structure on central pattern, though has not been accepted by the state government, the chief minister said.

Govt has adopted a punitive stance: INLD leader

Former minister and Indian National Lok Dal national patron Sampat Singh said the government has failed to issue orders implementing commitments it previously announced with the doctors. “Doctors are demanding promotions based on seniority, timely ACP benefits, and sanctioned posts for specialists. Instead of addressing legitimate demands, the government has adopted a punitive stance, which is highly condemnable,” he added.

Singh further said that imposing the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on doctors is unjust when the government itself has failed to maintain essential health services. “Shortage of staff, lack of recruitment of doctors and paramedical personnel, and delays in upgrading deteriorating hospital infrastructure have severely compromised public healthcare. Machines like ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI are unavailable in nearly 75 percent of government hospitals. Where they do exist, many remain unused due to lack of specialists,” he said.