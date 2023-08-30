Nuh violence: Government blaming Opposition to hide its failures: Hooda

With Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij blaming the Congress for communal violence in Nuh, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the BJP-JJP government had started accusing political opponents to hide its own failures.

With Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij blaming the Congress for communal violence in Nuh, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the BJP-JJP government had started accusing political opponents to hide its own failures. (PTI File Photo)

Refusing to be drawn into the controversy revolving around alleged involvement of Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who has been asked to join the investigation, Hooda said that police notice issued to the Ferozepur Jhirka MLA of Mewat was an individual case.

According to Hooda, the July 31 Nuh violence appeared to be a handiwork of some vested interest and that the communal tension was not going to benefit anybody. He cautioned that the fallout of Nuh violence will have an adverse impact on Haryana.

“The state government is dumping its failures on the doorsteps of others. The stand of the state government (on Nuh) has been diametrically opposite within and outside the assembly during the monsoon session. Nuh incident is a serious matter. That is why we have been demanding judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into Nuh episode so that the truth prevails, and the conspirators are brought to the book,” Hooda said addressing a press conference here, asking why the government was refusing to hold judicial probe.

He said, “The chief minister had attributed Nuh violence to a conspiracy. If that is the case, why the CM is running away from a high court judge-led investigation... daal mein kuch kaala hai.”

Hooda claimed that the BJP-led government stood completely exposed on law and order front and ran away from giving reply in the state assembly on the issues Congress raised.

He said, “The government avoided discussion in the House on law and order, including Nuh incident, on the grounds that the matter was sub judice.”

He said the government used the “alibi of sub judice to avoid discussion on law and order and communal flare up in Mewat”.

“Inside the House they ran away from holding a discussion but gave statements outside the assembly...people have lost faith in this government,” he said.

Responding to a question, Hooda said the Congress was behind every law-abiding individual.

“As the government is running away from judicial inquiry into the entire (Nuh) matter under the supervision of a sitting judge of the high court, it is clear from this that the government is neither ready for discussion nor a fair investigation in this matter is expected...this means that there is a clear attempt to hide the truth,” he added.