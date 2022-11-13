Haryana CM calls upon young lawyers to work with honesty, integrity

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, called upon the young lawyers to work with honesty and integrity for the betterment of society. He was addressing the National Legal Seminar-2022 held at Panjab University.

Young lawyers should practice honesty so as to ensure justice for the needy, said the Haryana CM. He was the chief guest of a seminar “Young Lawyers: Transcending Legal Barriers” organised by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. He said that from times immemorial till today, society has had faith in the judicial system because people are aware that if something wrong happens to them, they will definitely get justice from the judicial system. So, the role of judges and lawyers has become very significant in delivering justice, he said.

Justice Krishna Murari, Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Advocate General of Haryana, Baldev Raj Mahajan, Chairman Bar Council, Suvir Sidhu, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Raj Kumar, other judges and members of the Bar Council also attended the seminar.

“Legislature, the executive and the Judiciary are three main pillars of democracy. The role of the judiciary is to check and curb violations. It is because of these 3 pillars that the judicial system remains strong,” said Khattar.

The Haryana chief minister said that while new laws are being introduced for the betterment of society and the country, work is also being done to abolish the laws which have become irrelevant. “The central government has abolished many such old and irrelevant laws. Working in this direction, the Haryana Government has also formed a Law Commission and based on its recommendations more than 12 irrelevant laws have been abolished in Haryana,” he said.

While assuring the judges and Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the CM said that the government is always ready for any kind of cooperation required from them. He said that the steps taken by the judiciary to lay emphasis on regional languages is commendable.

Addressing the young lawyers on the occasion, Justice Krishna Murari while reminiscing about his days at Chandigarh, when he was the Chief Justice, said that advocacy is not a profession but a practice of living with austerity and contentment. “Material things are not the measure of one’s success. What matters is how satisfied you are with your work. There is no short-cut to success. A lawyer can give direction not only to a case but to the whole society, as has been done since times immemorial,” he said.