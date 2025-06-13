Haryana CM inaugurates exhibition highlighting 11 years of achievements

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a state-level exhibition showcasing the central government’s achievements over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at the PWD rest house here on Thursday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File)

The CM emphasised that the exhibition isn’t just a display, but a compelling narrative of “Changing India’s development”. He described it as a “Saga of the country’s development”, meticulously crafted under PM Modi’s guidance, highlighting progress across various sectors.

The exhibition, themed “Sankalp se Siddhi” (from resolve to achievement), particularly illustrates the significant surge in infrastructure projects and advancements in other departments through diverse visual presentations.