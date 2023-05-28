Haryana CM Khattar announces hike in scholarship for kids of workers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced an increase in the scholarship given to the children of workers registered with the state government.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

The scholarship amount of ₹7,000 for Classes 9 and 10, ₹7,750 for Classes 11 and 12, and ₹8,500 for higher education has been increased to ₹10,000 for all three categories, said Khattar.

The chief minister was interacting with the workers and their children registered under the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Haryana, through audio conferencing, according to an official statement here.

Khattar said following the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government is also giving full respect to the workers. The PM on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building with traditional prayers and also honoured the workers who built it, giving importance to their contribution.

The workers have an important contribution in every construction and today the country is becoming self-sufficient only on their strength, said the Haryana CM, adding that the workers play an important role in the economic development of any country.

He said land, capital, entrepreneurship and workers are the four pillars on which the economy of every country is built. “It is only on their (workers’) strength that Haryana has become the fastest progressing state in the country. The state government is committed for the welfare, uplift and prosperity of the workers,” said the chief minister.

He said the focus of the state government is not only on the organised sector but also on the unorganised sector, and added that in Haryana, about 75% of the workers are employed in the unorganised sector.

“Haryana ranks first in the country in registering workers in unorganised sectors under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. So far, over 8.19 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under this scheme,” he added.

The chief minister said the meritorious children of the workers registered with the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board are being given incentives ranging from ₹21,000 to ₹51,000 on the basis of academic excellence in board examinations of Classes 10 and 12. Apart from this, the Haryana Labour Welfare Board provides financial assistance of up to ₹20,000 for coaching for entrance examinations in professional courses and ₹1 lakh for the preparation of the main examination of UPSC and Haryana Public Service Commission.

He said on the lines of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Haryana Skill Development Mission has been set up in the state. The objective of the mission is to make the youth skilled by training them in traditional as well as modern businesses, the statement said.

