Haryana CM Khattar directs officers to resolve complaints lodged on Jan Samvad Portal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the top-rung officers to resolve every complaint and demand people have been registering on the Jan Samvad Portal, saying that addressing issues bothering people is the top priority of the state government. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the top-rung officers to resolve every complaint and demand people have been registering on the Jan Samvad Portal, saying that addressing issues bothering people is the top priority of the state government. (HT File Photo)

Ever since the Jan Samvad programme was launched on April 2 and later the Jan Samvad Portal was started, 21,000 complaints/demands have been registered on this portal and 14,543 reports concerning these complaints have been sent to the field officers for further action, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

“All the administrative officers must diligently address public complaints and demands, with the utmost focus on ensuring the complainants’ satisfaction,” Khattar said during a review meeting with administrative secretaries highlighting that while the government formulates policies, it is the officers’ responsibility to implement them.

“The officers should ensure that government scheme benefits reach eligible citizens without hindrance. The government’s sole objective is to work for the welfare of the people,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said that after resolving the complaints and demands registered on the jAn Samvad Portal, the reporting individual is contacted by the confirmation cell to ascertain if the complainants are satisfied. Therefore, he said, no officer or employee should provide inaccurate information or resolve reports incorrectly.

As soon as a complaint or demand is registered on the portal, the citizen concerned receives SMS updates and information about the action being taken by the relevant department and officer is also communicated via SMS.