Remain vigilant against ‘misleading propaganda’ by Oppn parties: Haryana CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 07, 2023 01:17 AM IST

Addressing the gathering, Haryana CM Khattar asked the public to remain vigilant of the “deceptive techniques used by the opposition parties” as the “election year” has commenced.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar kicked-off his three-day Jan Samvad programme from Hisar’s Thurana village, where he approved drinking water work project for the village at a cost of 14.50 crore.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar kicked-off his three-day Jan Samvad programme from Hisar’s Thurana village, where he approved drinking water work project for the village at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.50 crore. (HT File Photo)
While addressing the gathering at Dhana Kalan village, Khattar accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of spending huge amounts on advertisements to “mislead” the people.

“The court has directed the Delhi government to provide payment for additional 250 cusecs of water given to Delhi through Yamuna, but the Delhi government has failed to give the amount,” he added.

The CM refuted claims made by the Delhi government about Haryana’s role in environmental pollution. He stressed that Haryana has adopted effective measures to manage stubble without resorting to burning.

“Almost 45 crore had been incurred to enhance the aesthetics of the Delhi chief minister’s residence. During the previous regime in Haryana, a former leader, who held power, used to get tea at a particular hotel. They used to receive lavish gifts,” he added.

Speaking on Congress’s bickering, the CM said the Congress leaders and its workers are fighting.

“During the Congress regime, all common job positions were auctioned, but now, the youth are securing jobs based on merit,” he added.

At Thurana village, Khattar said 19,000 public issues have been registered and documented on the Jan Samvad portal, of which 2,500 have been resolved and detailed project reports (DPRs) for another 13,000 is under progress.

The chief minister unveiled a series of pivotal development projects for Thurana village, including approval for the installation of a 10-MVA transformer in the village’s powerhouse. He also gave a nod for the construction of a sub-yard for crop procurement and grains storage at the village procurement centre at an estimated cost of 2 crore. He also announced plans to provide basic sports facilities, including a synthetic track, in the sports stadium of the village.

