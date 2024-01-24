Haryana CM Khattar pays tributes to Netaji, urges youth to draw inspiration from his life

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that he has directed Rewari and Mahendergarh deputy commissioners to honour three soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj to pay a real tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that he has directed Rewari and Mahendergarh deputy commissioners to honour three soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj to pay a real tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a state-level function here to mark his birth anniversary, Khattar said that three soldiers, Hari Singh (105), a resident of village Burthala and Mangal Singh (102), a resident of Kosli in Rewari and 98-year-old Jai Prakash, a resident of Mandi in Mahendergarh, who were part of the Azad Hind Fauj were honoured by respective deputy commissioners to pay a real tribute to Netaji.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The youth should draw inspiration from Netaji’s life for serving the nation. Initiating a movement was not easy, but Netaji formed the Azad Hind Fauj and assembled a force of 50,000

people. It is fortunate that thousands of youths from the Haryana region have been recruited into the Azad Hind Fauj,” he added.

Khattar emphasised that both leaders, Netaji and Mahatma Gandhi, shook the foundations of the British government.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing about systematic changes and working towards awakening society. He highlighted that the government’s role is not just to construct basic infrastructure like roads, schools, and hospitals but also to contribute to the construction of society.

He further said that the PM took various steps to commemorate Netaji’s memory, decided to conduct the full-dress rehearsal for Republic Day

on January 23 instead of January 24 and declared Netaji’s birthday as Parakram Diwas on January 23.