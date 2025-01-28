Haryana CM lashes out at Kejriwal over ‘poisoned water’ claims

Accusing former Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal of “making baseless allegations and shirking responsibility”, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Monday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for its failure to ensure proper water distribution. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“It is their habit and mindset to make allegations and run away. They follow the ‘spit and run’ policy,” Saini said on the AAP’s allegations of Haryana supplying polluted water to Delhi.

He alleged that this failure had forced residents of the national capital to consume contaminated water. “The AAP government in Delhi has systematically diverted 28 drains into the Yamuna river,” said Saini in response to allegations being levelled by AAP leaders that Haryana was releasing toxic water into the Yamuna river.

The CM said he has asked Kejriwal to send his chief secretary and officers to Haryana, specifically to Sonepat, from where Haryana supplies water to Delhi, to inspect the quality of the water being provided. Saini said that while there is no shortage of water, it is the mismanagement of the Delhi government due to which people do not have access to clean water in Delhi.

“Despite being in power for the last 10 years, Kejriwal had failed to improve the Delhi’s water distribution system, leading to the continued consumption of contaminated water by the Delhi residents,” Saini said.

The CM also highlighted the improvements made in Haryana’s water supply in past 10 years. Before 2014, women in Haryana had to carry water pots from distant sources, but since the BJP government came to power, every household in Haryana now has access to clean tap water. In contrast, Kejriwal’s promises of providing clean water and cleaning the Yamuna River have gone unfulfilled, and the people of Delhi will hold him accountable in the upcoming elections, Saini said.

Saffron party threatens to sue AAP chief

The AAP on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of “intentionally” draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Arvind Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by mixing “poison” in the river, even as the saffron party threatened to sue the AAP chief for his claim.

Sources in the BJP said the Haryana government will sue Kejriwal for his claim that the state is mixing “poison” in the Yamuna water and the party will approach the Election Commission (EC) against the former Delhi cm.

Delhi CM Atishi told a press conference here that the ruling BJP in Haryana is “intentionally” draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, an act that she termed “water terrorism”, prompting Kejriwal to allege that the saffron party is trying to kill people by mixing “poison” in the river. The fresh accusation by the AAP leaders escalated the ongoing war of words between the Kejriwal-led party and the BJP ahead of the Delhi election.

Later in the day, the chief executive officer of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which supplies water in the national capital, wrote to the Delhi chief secretary, terming the statements of Atishi and Kejriwal “false” and SAID such remarks might lead to fear-mongering among people. The fact is that the DJB regularly monitors the quality of the incoming water and regulates supplies, depending on various parameters, the officer said.

Meanwhile, people familiar with the matter said the EC has directed the Haryana government to submit a factual report in the matter by Tuesday noon, following a complaint made to the poll panel by Atishi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.