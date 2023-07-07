: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a portal for automatic generation of mutation after land registry. Haryana makes mutation process online

“With the launch of this portal now, the inteqal (mutation) of any property/land will be done immediately after the registry. The details about the mutation will be made available on the portal which can be checked by anyone,” said Khattar during the launch of the portal- ‘Web Halris’, adding that 10 days will be given for raising any objection to the mutation.

He further said that if anyone raises objection within 10 days, the mutation would be considered as contested. If no objection is raised, then automatically the inteqal (mutation) would be done, he said.

The chief minister said that for now, the mutation will be done on sale, mortgage with possession, family transfer and gift of any land or property.

He said digitisation of mutation was one of the key election promises of the BJP in 2019 assembly polls.

He said that earlier, getting the mutation done was not an easy task and people had to run from pillar to post. He said the state government is also working towards resolving the issue of contested mutation so as to ensure that no litigation is raised.

Now SDMs and DROs too can do the registries

In yet another move, the chief minister announced that apart from tehsildars, now sub divisional magistrates and district revenue officers (DROs) have also been authorised for the registration of the property in their respective tehsils.

“Soon we will introduce a new system under which the registry of property can be done anywhere in the district,” Khattar said.

“Gone are those days when people used to wait for ages for the mutation work, now we are bringing everything on the IT platform. Removing the grievances of the people is our utmost priority,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON