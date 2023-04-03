Eye on 2024 polls: Khattar kicks off Jan Samvad, promises city-like facilities in Haryana villages

With an eye on the 2024 parliamentary and assembly elections, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off his ‘Jan Samvad’ programme from Bhiwani’s Kharak Kalan village to connect with rural voters.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar eats a meal in an earthen pot during a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme, at Kharak Kalan village, in Bhiwani on Sunday. (ANI Pic Service)

While promising “city-like facilities” in villages and colonies, the CM, along with Hisar MP Brijendra Singh and Bawani Khera legislator Bishamber Singh Balmiki, tried to retain the traditional connect, insisting on sitting on charpoys (cots) and muddha (stool made of bamboo) during their interactions.

Speaking to public, Khattar said that migration is a big issue as people are shifting to cities in the hope of availing good education, health and transport facilities. He said his party will try to bring all the city-like facilities and colonies to the villages so that people don’t have to migrate.

He said that during the last eight-and-a-half years, about one lakh government jobs have been given to youth. “Over 10,000 jobs have been given in Bhiwani district while in Kharak Kalan village alone, more than 40 youths have been given jobs,” the CM said. He stated that the state government has also provided 12 lakh new ration cards under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

Speaking on the need for sustainable agriculture, he said, “I urge farmer brothers to cultivate alternative crops instead of paddy, and also adopt micro-irrigation. Groundwater level is rapidly depleting in Haryana and the first priority of the government is to meet the need for drinking water, followed by irrigation.”

CM Khattar will spend three days in Bhiwani to gauge the pulse of rural voters. A majority of the population in Bhiwani is dependent on agricultural activities and the CM’s rural interaction is aimed at calming the tempers of the peasantry after the farm stir, a party functionary, requesting anonymity, said.

Before the Jan Samvad programme in Kharak Kalan, Khattar paid obeisance at the Dadi Sati Jaabde temple in the village and then visited a shrine associated with Baba Ranpat Maandhata.

Comment on judge draws flak

Meanwhile, Khattar’s comment on judge while replying to a police aspirant has drawn the opposition flak. While responding to a Haryana police aspirant, who is among the 2,000 youths whose joining was stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high court, CM Khattar said, “There is one judge who has a problem in the head. We will rectify it soon. I am aware of the entire matter. We have already given joining letters to 3,000 youths and 2,087 youths will be given the job letters soon.”

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Randeep Singh Surjewala said CM should tender an apology for commenting on the functioning of the judge. “His statement is a direct threat and amount to meddling with the judiciary’s work. I urge the chief justice of India to issue a contempt-of-court notice to Haryana chief minister Khattar. The CM’s remarks show how much he and his party respect independent bodies. He must tender an apology,” said Surjewala in a press statement.

