Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurates orphanage, old age home in Panipat

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a 400-bed orphanage and old age home in Sondhapur village in Panipat on Sunday and announced ₹21 lakh grant from his discretionary fund to the Panipat branch of Jan Sewa Sansthan. Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a 400-bed orphanage and old age home in Sondhapur village in Panipat on Sunday. (HT File)

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister praised the work done by the institution.

He visited the old age home and enquired about the well-being of the elderly and orphans.

Sansthan president Satish Goyal informed that ₹10 crore was spent on the construction of this old age and orphanage home.

Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar and minister of state for development, panchayat, and cooperation, Mahipal Dhanda, also announced a discretionary grant of ₹11 lakh each for the old age and orphanage home.

CM inaugurates projects

CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 32 projects worth over ₹227 crore in Panipat. He inaugurated 19 projects, costing about ₹37 crore, and laid foundation stones of 12 projects costing approximately ₹191 crore. Saini also announced allocation of ₹10 crore for development works in the Panipat urban assembly constituency and ₹10 crore for the Panipat rural assembly constituency.