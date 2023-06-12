Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Karnal cops face music for ‘misbehaving’ with BJP workers

3 Karnal cops face music for ‘misbehaving’ with BJP workers

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 12, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan has confirmed the orders. The chief minister was in Karnal for his two- day visit. Meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers met the CM and submitted a complaint against these officials who reportedly "misbehaved" with them on various occasions.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday ordered action against three police officials in Karnal.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday ordered action against three cops in Karnal.The action was taken after some local BJP workers accused the cops of misbehaving with them. (HT File Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday ordered action against three cops in Karnal.The action was taken after some local BJP workers accused the cops of misbehaving with them.

As per the information, on the chief minister’s order the station house officer (SHO) of Sadar Police Station Manoj Kumar has been suspended while city police station SHO Kamaldeep Rana has been transferred to Narnaul. Sub-inspector Mahabir Singh posted in Sadar police station has also been transferred to Palwal.

The action was taken after some local BJP workers accused the cops of misbehaving with them.

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan has confirmed the orders. The chief minister was in Karnal for his two- day visit. Meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers met the CM and submitted a complaint against these officials who reportedly “misbehaved” with them on various occasions.

