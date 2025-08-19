Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Haryana CM orders construction of 61 km paver block roads in Panchkula

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 07:56 am IST

These 61-km pavered roads will be 12 feet wide to ensure smooth traffic flow for locals, the Haryana chief minister said while presiding over a review meeting with officials of the public works and forest departments

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed replacement of “kutcha” roads with paver blocks in 19 villages in the hilly areas of Morni and Kalka in Panchkula district, officials said on Monday.

Saini also ordered strengthening and widening of roads, including Panipat-Safidon (41 km), Safidon-Jind (21.65 km), Saha Chowk-Panchkula-Yamunanagar four lane, Saha Chowk-Kalpi and Tohana-Ratia roads. (HT)
These 61-km pavered roads will be 12 feet wide to ensure smooth traffic flow for locals, the chief minister said while presiding over a review meeting with officials of the public works and forest departments. He instructed that work should begin promptly after obtaining the no-objection certificate (NoC) from the forest department.

Saini also ordered strengthening and widening of roads, including Panipat-Safidon (41 km), Safidon-Jind (21.65 km), Saha Chowk-Panchkula-Yamunanagar four lane, Saha Chowk-Kalpi and Tohana-Ratia roads.

Among other projects in Panchkula, Saini asked officials to expedite work on Thapali Badisher-Koti (1.68 km), Pinjore Mallah-Mangniwala (1.20 km) and Gobindpur-Thathar (5.35 km) roads.

Principal secretary to the chief minister Arun Gupta, additional chief secretary (PWD) Anurag Agarwal and senior officers of the two departments attended the meeting.

