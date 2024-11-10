Haryana CM orders salary deduction of five officials

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed deduction of 15 days’ salary of five municipal officials for their alleged role in delaying the implementation of the Shehri Swamitva Scheme. The officials who were penalised include two joint commissioners, two deputy municipal commissioners, and an executive officer from various municipal corporations. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT File)

The officials against whom action has been taken are Gurugram municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner Akhilesh Yadav; Ambala MC joint commissioner Puneet; deputy municipal commissioner Deepak Sura; Sonepat MC deputy municipal commissioner Hardeep and Nuh MC’s executive officer Arun Nandal.

In another cases, the Gurugram MC clerk Sandeep Kumar was also suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹50,000.

According to a statement from the Haryana government, the CM took the action after reviewing cases where the benefits of government schemes, particularly the Shehri Swamitva Scheme, were not being delivered to people in a timely, transparent, and efficient manner.

Government schemes are closely monitored through the chief minister’s dashboard cel. This cell periodically contacts scheme beneficiaries to gather their feedback, which the CM personally reviews.

On Friday, when the confirmation cell reached out to beneficiaries of the scheme, several concerning issues were revealed. In one case from Gurugram, a beneficiary was reported to have been sent back and forth for two years despite having paid the full amount. The case also revealed that a clerk had demanded a bribe of ₹50,000.

Acting on this information, Saini ordered the suspension of clerk Sandeep Kumar.

Similarly, citizens from Ambala, Sonipat, and Nuh informed the cell that they had paid the full amount for the scheme a year ago, but the conveyance deed had not yet been processed.

In response, the CM issued instructions to deduct half a month’s salary of the concerned officers. He emphasised that no official would be spared for negligence in the implementation of government schemes.

The chief minister has given instructions that the execution of the conveyance deed should be ensured within two days of payment of the full amount.

The commissioner and secretary of the urban local bodies department have directed the officers to ensure the execution of the conveyance deed in the pending cases under the Shehri Swamitva Scheme in the next three days and submit the report.

Apart from this, the execution of the conveyance deed of 100 such cases in which the full amount has been paid should also be completed by November 14. Not only this, instructions have also been given to take action in 2,152 pending cases in the next 10 days, the spokesperson said.