Haryana CM raises Haryana’s water issue before Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2025 07:46 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday urged swift resolution of the Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal report submitted on January 30, 1987, so that Haryana can receive its rightful share of water without further delay.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)
While presenting Haryana’s interests before the tribunal during a meeting in Chandigarh, Saini expressed optimism that the tribunal would deliver a prudent and fair judgment.

“Ever since the Ravi and Beas Water Tribunal submitted its report on January 30, 1987, people of Haryana have been eagerly awaiting a final decision on this matter,” Saini said and extended a warm welcome to the panel led by justice Vineet Saran (retd), chairman of the Ravi and Beas Water Tribunal.

Saini said that water conservation for future generations is not only a priority for India but has also become a global concern. To address this, comprehensive water conservation plans must be developed.

The chief minister said the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue remains critical for Haryana, with the Supreme Court ruling in Haryana’s favour. “However, Haryana has yet to receive its rightful share of water from Punjab,” he said pointing out that the state has repeatedly raised the demand for its water share across multiple forums, but the Punjab government has made no progress.

He expressed hope that the SYL issue would be resolved soon.

Present among others on this occasion were chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar and additional chief secretary (ACS-irrigation and water resources) Anurag Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had met the tribunal on Wednesday. CM Mann, during his meeting with the tribunal, has said Punjab cannot share even a single drop of water with other states as it is itself facing a crisis. The CM had said Punjab has no surplus water to share and that reassessment of water availability is required according to international norms.

Mann had also pointed out the inconsistency in water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, stating that while Haryana receives Ravi and Beas waters, Punjab is not allocated Yamuna waters.

