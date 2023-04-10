Ration cards of 2.30 lakh families reissued after verification: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the ration cards of 2.30 lakh families, which were cancelled due to income-related errors in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), have been reissued. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar a first-of-its-kind initiative was started by the state government and the Parivar Pehchan Patra cards of about 72 lakh families were generated.

Interacting with a section of the ration card holders, Khattar said the state government was working to ensure that the benefits of every single welfare scheme reach the actual beneficiaries.

The CM said that the government had received complaints that ineligible people getting benefits from schemes while those eligible did not have ration cards. He said that to address all such complaints, a first-of-its-kind initiative was started by the state government and the PPP cards of about 72 lakh families were generated. The annual income eligibility limit for BPL cards has been increased to ₹1.80 lakh.

“After all these procedures, the process of making automatic ration cards through PPP was started. In January, about 12.5 lakh new ration cards were made, and now only eligible people are getting the benefits of government facilities,” Khattar said.

He said the ration cards of about 2.30 lakh families were reissued after a thorough verification process and that free ration for January month has also been given to all such families.

“Our policies and intentions are clear. No eligible beneficiary will be deprived of benefits,” he said.