Haryana CM releases book on Saraswati river

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini released a scholarly book on the Saraswati River during the ongoing Saraswati Mahotsav at Pehowa, Kurukshetra University on Saturday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini released a scholarly book on the Saraswati River during the ongoing Saraswati Mahotsav at Pehowa, Kurukshetra University on Saturday. (HT)

Public Relations deputy director Jimmy Sharma said that the book, “The Saraswati River Gatha” has been authored by Prof A R Chaudhri, director, Centre of Excellence for Research on the Saraswati River (CERSR), published by Bigfoot Publishers and funded by the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board.

The event also acknowledged the contributions of noted Saraswati River crusader Bharat Bhushan Bharti, OSD to CM, who has played a key role in compiling the revenue records of the Saraswati River in Haryana.

It was discussed how the movement for reviving the Saraswati River was first initiated in the early 1990s by the late Darshan Lal Jain under the banner of Saraswati Nadi Shodh Sansthan, Jagadhri.

Chaudhri said that the book is based on more than 20 years of multidisciplinary research and incorporates geoscientific investigations spanning Indology, geology, remote sensing, archaeology, climate change, environment, groundwater, hydrology, artificial groundwater recharge, flood management and civilisational and cultural studies.

The 123-page book is divided into 11 chapters and includes extensive maps, illustrations and photographic evidence supporting the Saraswati River system.

The chapters cover references to the river in ancient Indian literature, archaeological and geoscientific studies conducted by CERSR, river rejuvenation plans, research milestones and future recommendations.