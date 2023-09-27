: The Haryana CM’s flying squad on Wednesday conducted surprise visits at the district offices of the excise and taxation department at Karnal and Panipat. Haryana CM’s flying squad raids excise and taxation offices

The officials said that the raids were conducted in the morning and they also inspected the attendance registers and took the information about the staff not present in the offices.

They also inspected the records of the liquor vends operational in the area and the cases registered for illegal sale of liquor. However, the officials did not reveal whether they found any irregularities during the raid or not.

Deputy excise and taxation commissioner, Karnal, RK Nain said that the team had come in the office at around 9.15am and they sought details of liquor vends operational in the district. He said that the required information was provided to the officials and they were satisfied with the records.

Similarly, the CM flying squad also inspected the records of the district excise and taxation department at Panipat.

