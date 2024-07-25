 Haryana CM Saini approves ₹35 crore to enhance security at Rohtak jail - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 25, 2024 08:10 AM IST

An official spokesperson said the proposed security measures include the latest perimeter security systems, advanced access control mechanisms, surveillance systems and other advance IT technologies integrated into a command-and-control centre

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini has granted administrative approval of 35 crore for advanced security solutions at the under-construction high security jail in Rohtak.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has granted administrative approval of 35 crore for advanced security solutions at the under-construction high security jail in Rohtak. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said the proposed security measures include the latest perimeter security systems, advanced access control mechanisms, surveillance systems and other advance IT technologies integrated into a command-and-control centre. These enhancements are aimed at creating a robust and impregnable security environment at the high security jail.

Meanwhile, the CM sanctioned 3 crore for the procurement of essential medicines and medical consumables for prisons so that all inmates have access to necessary medical care. Saini also approved the creation of six posts in order to operationalise the Gram Nyayalaya at Ballabhgarh in Faridabad. The government had notified court on March 4 to enhance judicial infrastructure and accessibility in rural areas.

The sanctioned posts are of stenographer (grade-II), reader (grade-III), ahlmad, stenographer (grade-III), peon, and an additional peon, with a total monthly financial implication of 3,95,128 and an annual cost of 47,41,536.

“This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the Haryana government to strengthen the judicial system,” the spokesperson said.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
