Haryana CM Saini approves 35 crore to enhance security at Rohtak jail

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini has granted administrative approval of ₹35 crore for advanced security solutions at the under-construction high security jail in Rohtak.

An official spokesperson said the proposed security measures include the latest perimeter security systems, advanced access control mechanisms, surveillance systems and other advance IT technologies integrated into a command-and-control centre. These enhancements are aimed at creating a robust and impregnable security environment at the high security jail.

Meanwhile, the CM sanctioned ₹3 crore for the procurement of essential medicines and medical consumables for prisons so that all inmates have access to necessary medical care. Saini also approved the creation of six posts in order to operationalise the Gram Nyayalaya at Ballabhgarh in Faridabad. The government had notified court on March 4 to enhance judicial infrastructure and accessibility in rural areas.

The sanctioned posts are of stenographer (grade-II), reader (grade-III), ahlmad, stenographer (grade-III), peon, and an additional peon, with a total monthly financial implication of ₹3,95,128 and an annual cost of ₹47,41,536.

“This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the Haryana government to strengthen the judicial system,” the spokesperson said.