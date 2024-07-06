Haryana CM Saini’s wife to begin reach-out programmes in Karnal

Nearly a month after chief minister Nayab Saini won the Karnal by-election, his wife Suman Saini will on Saturday begin her reach-out programme to thank the voters and party workers for the victory. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT File Photo)

BJP district president Yogender Rana said that CM’s wife will take part in five events each day in every ward and village under the assembly constituency. The schedule for the events was prepared during a meeting chaired by Rana at district party office earlier this week.

“She chaired several public meetings during the election campaign and sought blessings for her husband. Now, when he is an elected MLA and Karnal is CM city again, she is all set to thank the voters for the blessings and workers for the hard work,” he added.

Meanwhile, days after Kailash Saini from Kurukshetra was appointed as CM’s representative in Karnal, he took charge of his office at Sector 14 on Friday.

Kailash Saini said that he is quite familiar with the problems of Karnal and will try to resolve most of them after bringing them under the cognizance of the chief minister.